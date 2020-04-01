How To Remove Yourself As Admin From WhatsApp Groups? Here's A Step-by-step Guide

India is under 21 days lockdown in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The Government of India is trying its best to provide legitimate news online as citizens are practising self-isolation.

In this, many WhatsApp groups are sharing fake news and information about the information regarding COVID-19 outbreak. However, now the Government has declared the Disaster Management Act in which spreading fake news about the virus will be considered illegal.

This has also led to a fake news which says that the group admins are being arrested with this new Act which was placed last night. However, such news is fake and the government has urged the citizens to stop spreading such false information. If you are wondering how to remove yourself as admin from any WhatsApp groups, here is a step by step guide.

How to remove yourself as admin from WhatsApp groups?

Open Whatsapp, click to open the relevant group of which you are willing to remove yourself as an admin.

Now, click on the 3 verticle dots at the top right corner and click on Group Info from the drop-down menu.

Click on 'Invite via link' and then Copy link

Paste and send this link to a friend or in the same group

Now exit from the group by clicking on 'Exit group'.

Click on 'View Group' below the link that you’ve sent, and select 'Join Group' from the pop-up menu. (You can also see that you have left the group)

Now you have become a member of the same group but are not an admin anymore.

Now, if you check the Group Info, you are not an admin anymore and someone else has been appointed as the admin of the group automatically.

