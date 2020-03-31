What Is ICICI WhatsApp Banking Service And How Can You Use It?

ICICI Bank has announced the launch of its WhatsApp banking services for its retail customers to help them fulfil a slew of banking requirements from the comfort of their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

What is ICICI WhatsApp banking?

ICICI WhatsApp banking is a newly introduced banking service. ICICI recently released a statement saying that their new WhatsApp service will enable customers to check their savings account balance, last three transactions, credit card limit, access information pertaining to pre-approved instant loan offers, along with blocking or unblocking of credit and debit cards in a secure manner with end-to-end encryption for all messages. In addition, customers will also be able to get details on the three ICICI Bank ATMs in their area.

How to use ICICI WhatsApp banking?

To use ICICI WhatsApp banking services, you need to be an active ICICI bank customer with a savings account. You will also need WhatsApp installed on your device to access the service. Customers will need to save ICICI Bank's verified WhatsApp profile number – 9324953001 in their contacts and send a message 'Hi' on the number using the mobile number that they have registered with the bank. The bank will soon respond with a list of available services.

From the list of available services, you will be requested to type in the keyword of the service required. Once you input a keyword, the requested service will be carried out and displayed on your device instantly.

Users who have a credit card of the bank will also be able to use the service to block or unblock their card. In addition, people who are not ICICI Bank customers can use the service to check the location of ICICI's branches and/or ATMs around them.

Customers will be able to use all of these services while they are on the social platform. Recently, ICICI also introduced a digital service called ‘ICICIStack' which allows instant opening of savings account along with an instant FD and instant PPF, among other features.

