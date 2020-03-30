What Is '3 Digit Numeric Lock Code' Puzzle On WhatsApp? Answers To The Puzzle Inside

The Coronavirus pandemic has made people stay indoors as the nation is under lockdown. Hence, people are indulging in indoor activities like reading books, watching television and playing indoor games. Apart from these, people can be seen interacting with their friends and family on social media and WhatsApp. They can be seen forwarding each other challenges, quizzes and puzzles every day. One such puzzle that has been trending these days is the ‘3 digits numeric key’. Read on to know what is the puzzle about and how to solve it.

What is '3 digit numeric lock code'?

It is a puzzle that is being forwarded among WhatsApp groups recently. It could be in an image form or simple texts. The question contains a three-digit number to solve the puzzle. The numbers are given in the form of ‘logical reasoning puzzles’ with hints given along with them. There is only one correct answer and therefore, each hint must be considered carefully. Given below is an example with the answer for the same. Read on.

Question

A numeric lock has 3 digit key-hint-

(6,8,2)one number is correct and well placed;

(6,1,4)one number is correct but wrong placed;

(2,0,6)tow numbers are correct but wrong placed;

(7,3,8)nothing is correct;

(7,8,0)one number is correct but wrongly placed

Answer

Hint 1 : (6,8,2) one number is correct & well placed.

Hint 2 : (6,1,4) one number is correct but wrongly placed.

Hint 3 : (2,0,6) Two number are correct but wrongly placed.

Hint 4: (7,3,8) Nothing is correct.

Hint 5 : (7,8,0) one number is correct but wrongly placed.

From Hint 1 & 2, we come to know that the number 6 is the incorrect number.

From Hint 3, we come to know that 2 & 0 are correct numbers.

From Hint 4 & 1, we come to know that number 2 is correctly placed.

Hence the number will be _ _ 2

From Hint 3, 4 & 5 we come to know that 0 is wrongly placed in (2,0,6) & (7,8,0) .

Hence the number will be

(0 _ 2)

And from Hint 2 we come to know that the middle number is 4

