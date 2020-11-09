How To Scan And Pay From PhonePe Wallet? Follow This Full Guide

Quick links:
Digital payments have always been on the rise ever since it was first introduced. It is estimated that the requirements for it will keep growing at a fast pace. Apps like Google Pay and PhonePe are going to be made more accessible for billions of users. One of the main features of such apps is QR Codes which are being used everywhere. And among them, payments is one of the sectors which uses QR Codes a lot. Continue reading to know all about the phonepe money, QR codes, and phonepe update.
The first step is to find your PhonePe QR Code, and here are the steps you need to follow:
Below mentioned are the steps to scan the QR Code:
In a recent update, PhonePe made an announcement about the launch of Car and Bike Insurance products on its platform for all the customers who own private cars and two-wheeler vehicles. This will be backed by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, which is India's one of the leading general insurance providers.
