How To Change Hotspot Name On IPhone? Step By Step Explanation

Apple users recently saw that the company launched iOS 14 and the users are loving the update. However, this has also given way to several users wondering how to do various things on the updated iOS that seems a little different from the previous one. Here is information about how to change hotspot name on iPhone or wifi hotspot on iPhone. Read on to know the steps of how to change hotspot name on iPhone.

What is a personal hotspot on iPhone?

A Personal Hotspot on one’s phone enables the user to share their cellular data connection with other users. Personal Hotspot of one’s iPhone or iPad allows a user to share cellular data like Wi-Fi network.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

How to change hotspot name on iPhone: Steps

Open Settings app on your iPhone

Scroll down to option “General”

Next, tap on “About”. You will find this option at the top of the page after you would have clicked on “General” page.

Again, at the very top of the “About” page, you will see the option “Name”.

Click on the tab and you can change the name in the next tab.

Once you have changed the name to your desired option, tap on “Done”. It is essential that you save the new name in the settings or else the old name will display as was previously entered.

Please note: Once you turn on your personal hotspot on iPhone to enable others to use the hotspot, people around you can view the new name. It is viewable by other devices. However, only the users having your password will be able to use the phone’s hotspot.

WiFi Hotspot requires a password

Personal Hotspot can be accessed when another user has a password. A lot of times, some users make their personal hotspot public, which means that others do not require a password to use that user’s personal hotspot. It is like connecting to a free Wifi service. However, it is always advised to keep personal hotspot password protected in order to protect their phones from hackers or intruders. Password protection for personal hotspot is suggested also to not allow others to use a user’s cellular data without their permission.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here