How To Send A Blank Message On WhatsApp Without Using A Third-party App?

WhatsApp is the most popular social media messaging platform across the world with a massive 1.6 billion monthly active users. The app is not only known for its ease of use, but it also carries an appeal as a one-stop-shop with a range of interesting features like group chats, various multimedia elements along with text messages and much more.

And while there doesn’t seem to be a reason to send blank or empty messages to your friends or contacts, a number of users have been wondering if there is a feature which allows them to do it just for fun.

Also Read | 10 Best Alternatives To Zoom App: Free And Paid Alternatives You Can Try Out Today

How to send a blank message on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp does not offer this feature by default, but there is actually a trick which allows you to send a blank message to your friends without a third-party app. This doesn’t involve hitting the space bar on your keyboard and pressing the send button as it wouldn’t work.

Here’s how you can send a blank message on WhatsApp:

Step 1: Open a web browser on your device and visit Google.

Step 2: Type anything in the Google search bar and hit enter.

Step 3: Now, from the search results, you have to select and copy any blank space using the cursor between any of the words.

Also Read | WhatsApp To Soon Allow More Users In Group Video And Audio Calls

Also Read | Disney Hotstar Premium Vs VIP: How They Compare And Which Plan Suits You Better

Step 4: Once you have copied the selected text, you need to open WhatsApp on your phone.

and paste it.

Step 5: Enter a chat with a friend and paste the copied space. Now tap the send button and you have successfully sent a blank or empty text without even needing an app.

If you are looking for another method of sending a blank text to your friends, you can install an app called "Empty Messages" which is available on the Google Play store. Once you have installed the app, you simply need to launch the app and click on the green button. Now select a Whatsapp contact to send them blank messages.

Also Read | How To Use Microsoft Teams: Create, Schedule And Add Members To Team Meetings

Image credits: WhatsApp