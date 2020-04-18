Disney Hotstar Premium Vs VIP: How They Compare And Which Plan Suits You Better

Disney Plus is finally live in India via Hotstar and bolsters Hotstar’s already massive library with its entire catalogue of TV shows and films. Disney+ does not have a dedicated app and relies solely on Hotstar’s ready-made streaming infrastructure to offer its services. Hotstar currently offers a basic plan that's ad-supported, followed by two popular ones - Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium. However, chances are you aren't sure about which plan to go for or which one best suits your requirements. So, in this guide, we will take you through a detailed comparison to help understand the differences between Premium and VIP Plans. The comparison has been drawn in terms of their pricing, content and other benefits.

Disney Hotstar Premium vs VIP

Here's everything users will get out of each of these plans.

Points Hotstar Premium Hotstar VIP Pricing Hotstar Premium subscription is available at ₹1499 annually starting April 2020 Hotstar VIP subscription is available at ₹399 annually starting April 2020 Content available 1. Live Sports which includes Cricket, Premier League and Formula 1. 2. Indian TV Shows 3. New Indian Movie Premieres 4. Exclusive Hotstar Specials 5. Disney + Content (in English) 6. Latest American TV Shows 7. Hollywood Blockbusters 1. Live Sports: Including Cricket, Premier League & Formula 1 2. Indian TV Shows 3. New Indian Movie Premieres 4. Exclusive Hotstar Specials 5. Disney + Content in English and dubbed languages such as Hindi, Tamil and more Advertisements No advertisements Will feature personalized advertisements Option to switch plan Unavailable Available (Users will be able to upgrade to Hotstar Premium by paying the difference)

In addition to the above differences, you should also note that Hotstar’s VIP subscription does not give access to their entire library. If you purchase a Hotstar VIP subscription, you will only get access to a number of movies like Thor Ragnarok, The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen II, Toy Story 4, and a few others including Bollywood films. As for Hotstar Premium members, they will have access to all the programming available to VIP subscribers. Moreover, Disney+ Originals and all the latest programming from HBO, Fox, and Showtime will be limited to only the Premium users.

Image credits: Shutterstock