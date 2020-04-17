10 Best Alternatives To Zoom App: Free And Paid Alternatives You Can Try Out Today

As video conferencing continues to become a popular choice among organisations and businesses to coordinate and conduct meetings, there arises a need to choose the best video conferencing app. And while Zoom still remains one of the most preferred video conferencing platforms, the app's security protection has been in question recently which has also impacted consumers' confidence in the service, thereby prompting them to look for a viable alternative. So, if you are looking for alternatives to Zoom, here’s a list of the best video conferencing apps that are worth checking out.

10 best alternatives to Zoom app

Skype

Skype is a free alternative to Zoom, although it isn’t ideal for business users. It is especially a good option when you are looking to have a video conference with a small group of people. Skype also offers a number of advanced capabilities such as file sharing, screen sharing and unrivalled chat option. The app currently supports no more than 10 participants.

Google Duo

Google Duo is another household name when it comes to the video calling ecosystem. However, the app is more suitable for informal communication as opposed to Zoom which has been majorly designed to be a remote communication tool for enterprise usage. Duo currently limits the maximum number of participants to 12.

Google Hangouts

If you have a Google account, chances are you are already aware of Google Hangouts. This is a free tool from Google and certainly one of the best alternatives to Zoom app. It allows users to create, schedule and host video conferences and also provides a great option when it comes to holding panel discussions, making announcements or hosting a Q&A session. The program can also easily integrate with other Google products. The current limit is 150 users in a standard text hangout, whereas the video calls can have up to 10 participants for personal users and 15 participants for Business Apps.

MS Teams

MS Teams is a unified communication and collaboration tool from Microsoft. MS Teams offers both a free and paid version of the platform, with certain advanced features on the paid plan. The platform allows a maximum of 50 people on one video call.

ClickMeeting

ClickMeeting is an easy to use alternative to Zoom. The tool allows users to schedule and share meetings and also lets them record live meetings if they wish to share it with others. It is a subscription-based service which also offers a free trial to first time users. The service can be billed on a monthly basis or annually and the pricing starts at $25 per month.

Ekiga

Ekiga is an open-source video conferencing tool that may also be a decent alternative to Zoom Meetings, but it is currently not available for Mac users. However, the app is a free platform which can be used to schedule and join group video calls. Ekiga also offers excellent video and audio quality.

Adobe Connect

Adobe Connect is just as good as most of the other Adobe products. Its only drawback is that it does not come with a lot of advanced features and is also a bit expensive as compared to other paid products. It is ideal for big businesses as it allows a total of 1,000 participants.

GoToMeeting

GoToMeeting is another great alternative to Zoom Meetings, although it’s a bit expensive. The features are just as useful as Zoom and the app comes with a simple to use interface. It also offers a free plan which allows users to connect with high-quality screen sharing, webcams, VoIP audio and chat messaging.

BlueJeans Meetings

BlueJeans Meetings is a solid option if you are looking for a tool that supports more than 10 participants. The app gives a free trial to users which can host 50 participants. This version also offers other interesting features like unlimited 1v1 meetings and five hours of recording. If you wish to host up to 100 participants, you will need to upgrade to its paid enterprise version. You will need to contact the company to get a quote.

Join.me

Join.me doesn't feature too many advanced features as Zoom Meetings but is a great option if you are on a budget and do not have too many participants. It comes with an unlimited free plan and can display 10 video streams at once.

