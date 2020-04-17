How To Unhide Songs On Spotify? Learn Trick In Few Easy Steps

Spotify has become one of the leading music streaming apps around the globe and people love to hear, create and share music on this platform effectively. It also showcases views and one find can incredible songs of talented artists in it. The app has millions of songs and the users love to stream through the extensive list. However, with many wonderful features, the app also has an option of hiding songs from the playlist to avoid others to find the song on your list. If you do not know how to unhide songs on Spotify, here is everything you need.

How to unhide songs on Spotify?

Many people want to know how they can unhide the songs that hid accidentally, it not only helps in bringing back the songs they love but it also provides general information to the user for further use. To unhide the songs on Spotify or to undo, make sure “show unplayable tracks” is switched on and follow the steps below-

Android:

Tap on the Home button then on the Settings button.

Under Playback, switch Show unplayable songs on.

Now, go back to the playlist and tap on the "Hide" button again. Your track is no longer hidden

iOS:

Tap on the Home button then on the Settings button.

Under Playback, switch Hide unplayable tracks off.

Now, go back to the playlist and tap on the "Hide" button again. Your song is no longer hidden

Desktop:

Click on the Arrow facing downwards "\/" then Settings.

Under Display Options, switch Show unavailable songs in playlists on.

Now, go back to the playlist and tap on the "Hide" button again. Your song is no longer hidden.

The songs that are hidden from the 'Made For You playlists' like Discover Weekly or Daily Mix cannot be reversed. The feature is been asked by the community from a long time. However, Spotify has only provided a window of a few seconds where one can undo by pressing the button. But, a Reddit user revealed that one can unhide songs in Playlist. He said "I found a solution! With pre-made playlists/albums that you listen too, you'll have to find them via the search function and from there, go in and view the songs. There you can also see what other random stuff is in the list and what songs are shown/hidden in the playlist."

