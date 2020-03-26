Armaan Malik Makes History, Becomes First Indian On Spotify Times Square Billboard; See

Bollywood singer Armaan Malik released his song Control on March 20, 2020, which a become a sensation. This song is the first English single that Armaan has made in collaboration with Arista Records. This song had created a lot of anticipation and its fans have been listing to the song and are saying that the song is as good as their expectations.

This Bobby Hanaford-directed song has a dark, trippy and a sensuous appeal. It has led Armaan Malik to make history as he has become the first Indian ever to feature on Spotify Times Square Billboard for his debut English single, Control. Take a look at the billboard here

In this post shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see that Armaan Malik's new English single, Control has been featured on the music streaming services app Spotify's Times Square Billboard.

This has happened for the first time. Armaan Malik is the first Indian who has been featured on the billboard. The song has had over 5 million views in just a span of 5 to 6 days and is still going strong. The dark, trippy and a sensuous appeal of the song is been loved by fans.

Armaan Malik also shared the picture on his Instagram profile. He captioned the picture by writing "DREAMS. VISIONS. ALL COMING TRUE, AND HOW! That’s my face on a Times Square Billboard! 😱. I’d have given anything to be there and witness this in person, but it’s extremely important for us to stay safe and indoors right now and I urge you to do the same 🙏🏻. Big thank you to @spotify @spotifyindia for supporting #Control and making this happen, and thank you to all of you for giving my first English single so much love. It’s time for India to shine 🇮🇳❤️✨"

