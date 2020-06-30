How To Uninstall System Apps In Redmi Without ADB And Fastboot

Xiaomi is one of the largest smartphone makers in the world that dominates the Indian and Chinese markets. The company is known to offer low-priced devices coupled with high-end specifications. In addition, it also provides good software experience to users with its MIUI skin on top of the stock Android OS. However, one of the things about the Redmi handsets is that it comes pre-installed with a bunch of MIUI apps or Bloatware that are actually annoying to most users. So, let us take a look at how you can uninstall these system apps in Redmi.

How to uninstall system apps?

Here’s a look at how you can get rid of those unwanted system apps in Redmi

MIUI Hidden Settings

Redmi phones have Hidden Settings for MIUI that allows phone developers to perform a number of complex tasks in a much simpler way. The app features several tabs that have a bunch of different Android versions such as the Android 8, Android 9 and so on. Users can select any one of the options, which varies depending on the MIUI version available on the handset. Using the same MIUI hidden features, users can also remove some of the apps that come pre-installed with the device. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Launch ‘MIUI Hidden Settings’ on your Redmi device.

Step 2: Select an Android version.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Manage Applications’ option.

Step 4: Select an app that you wish to remove from the phone.

Step 5: Tap ‘Disable’ or ‘Uninstall’.

Disable MIUI Ads on your Xioami device

This method will allow you to not only get rid of the unwanted bloatware, but it will also help you remove some of the ads that constantly pop up on the screen across the phone’s software. All you need to do is head over to your phone’s settings, click on the ‘Aditional Settings’ option and choose ’Authorization & Revocation’. Next, you simply need to revoke the authorization for MIUI System Ads (MSA). This is what collects all the data for advertising. Just click on the toggle button which is right next to MSA and select the ‘Revoke’ option on the pop-up that appears on your device.

Chinese apps banned

As noted earlier, Xiaomi is one of the most popular brands in India, however, the recent ban of Chinese apps by the IT ministry includes Mi Video Call by smartphone maker Xiaomi. Here's a list of all the apps banned by the ministry:

Image credits: Mi