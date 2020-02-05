ICloud.com Brings Native Browser Support For Android, IOS And IPad OS Devices

Just like Google and Microsoft, Apple also provides its customers with cloud storage and cloud computing support through iCloud.com. According to recent reports by leading tech portals, iCloud.com is trying to improve the native support for their website on mobile devices like iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets. Here is everything we know about the improved functionality of icloud.com on the smaller form factor devices:

Also read: Barista Cashier Refuses To Serve Coffee To A Customer Wearing Apple AirPods

Iclould.com native support improved for mobile devices

If you are an Apple device owner or have your own iCloud.com account which you haven’t accessed from a phone since a while, you might notice that the site’s functionality and support might have improved dramatically. It is because Apple has been working hard to improve its native support for accessing iCloud.com from small screen devices. However, the improvements differ from device to device; thus, you might notice differences while you access the portal on an iPhone and while you visit the site on an Android device.

Also read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple Shuts Down Stores In China Until Feb 9

According to reports made by leading tech portals, native browser support for iCloud Drive on iOS and Android has been improved. The reports say that Android has received a new landing page with support for accessing iCloud Photos, Notes, Reminders and Find iPhone services. However, this landscape changes when you access the portal through an iPad and most likely other tablet-sized devices. It has been reported that people can access their Mail, Contacts, Calendar, iCloud Photos, iCloud Drive, Notes, Reminders, Find Friends and Find iPhone services. The reports suggest that when people are visiting icloud.com on their iPad’s, it is pulling up the desktop site on the devices.

Also read: Apple Rolls Out Map Application In US To Rival Google's Navigation App

The reports also mention how the support for services like iCloud Photos and iCloud drive was missing from the devices of a smaller form factor earlier. The improved support for icloud.com will prove helpful to the people who own both iOS and Android devices. However, the only catch here would be the natively slower response of these services as they would be running online.

Also read: Apple, Broadcom Ordered To Pay USD 1.1 Bn For Patent Infringement

How to access iCloud on Android?

If you are someone who uses both Android and iOS devices and is unaware of how to access iCloud on Android devices, the process is pretty simple. You just need to open the web browser on your Android phone and visit iCloud.com. Once the portal loads up, you will be asked to enter your login details to proceed. Once you successfully login to the website, you will be able to use all the services like iCloud Photos, iCloud Drive, and the others.

Also read: Netflix Holds Ground In Streaming Wars Against Apple, Disney