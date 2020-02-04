Barista Cashier Refuses To Serve Coffee To A Customer Wearing Apple AirPods

In an unusual incident that took place in the United States' Chicago city, a customer was denied coffee at a Barista cafe for wearing an Apple AirPod. According to media reports, the customer named Kevin was at the coffee shop counter and the cashier denied to take his order because he was wearing an AirPod in one ear. When the customer retaliated to the cashier's denial, the response that followed has now left many people divided.

AirPods fiasco

As per media reports, the cashier denied customer the coffee saying that service providers are humans and they too have feelings. According to Kevin, the cashier gave him the benefit of doubt thinking that he must be in the middle of a very important meeting, podcast or a guitar riff that could not be paused for the 30 or so seconds to order the coffee. The cashier then sarcastically asked him to step aside and finish his business before ordering coffee.

Media reports further stated that the cashier asked Kevin to go to a Starbucks or a Dunkin' store or order via an app if he wanted to embrace technology. She also got emotional and said that "cashiers are human beings, just like you" and they would like full undivided attention like any other person out there, while you ask them to perform a service for you.

7-year-old swallows Airpod

In another incident, a 7-year-boy in Georgia sought immediate medical attention after he swallowed the Airpod that was gifted to him on Christmas. The boy was holding it in his mouth by its longer side when he accidentally swallowed it. His mother, Kiara Stroud immediately rushed him to the hospitals following the incident. The doctors conducted an X-ray after examining his condition. The device was clearly seen sitting below his rib cage in the X-ray. The doctors assured that the boy is all right and decided to let the Airpod make its way out of the body naturally.

