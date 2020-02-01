Apple Rolls Out Map Application In US To Rival Google's Navigation App

Tech giant Apple on January 30 said that it had released an updated map application in the United States to rival Google's popular navigation software. According to reports, Apple spent a few years rebuilding the navigation app after a version in the year 2012 caused a lot of problems and prompted an apology from CEO Tim Cook.

The revamped Maps application is more comprehensive

The Tim Cook led company stated that the revamped Maps application was faster, more accurate than its predecessor. According to reports, Maps will be rolled out in Europe in the next few months. Apple's Senior Vice President of Internet software and services, Eddy Cue said that the company strives to create the best for its users and reflects how people explore the world today.

According to reports, a few features of Apple Maps are similar to Google's navigation software. For example- pictures of locations taken at street level and artificial intelligence to check the current status of flight reservations mentioned in one's email or calendars.

Google rolls out Chrome feature

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently said that the Chrome browser will have a feature that will warn any user if their password has been compromised after accessing a website. To make people know about this feature, Pichai posted a tweet letting everyone know about the tech giant's latest stand on user protection.

Pichai promised that Google's Chrome browser will be giving updates in real-time to inform any user if they access a suspicious website. He further added that the company was working on improving its phishing protections to provide real-time updates to users.

To help keep you safe online, @googlechrome will now warn if your username & password have been compromised when you type them into a website. We’re also enhancing phishing protections to be real-time on desktop to alert you when visiting malicious sites. https://t.co/XuStf4sKQP — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 10, 2019

Tech giant Google's parent company Alphabet on January 16 saw its valuation reach the $1 trillion mark for the first time, making it the fourth American tech company to reach the milestone. According to reports, Alphabet's shares increased 0.76 per cent for that particular day at the close of the trade. The company joined the likes of Apple, which first reached the $1 trillion mark in the year 2018.

We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the conversations they start. We’ll be experimenting with different options for who can reply to Tweets in early 2020. https://t.co/SLlgboiPQu — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) January 8, 2020

