'Now World Will Follow': Indians Tell Chinese Mouthpiece The Future After 59-app Ban

China's mouthpiece Global Times appeared to have an uncharacteristically staid response to India banning 59 Chinese apps amid the on-going India-China border tensions. Taking to Twitter, Global Times accentuated India's reasons, prefacing all of it as "claims", that the apps in question are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India."

#Breaking: Amid tensions with #China over border issues, #India has banned 59 Chinese apps including #TikTok, UC Browser, claiming they are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” pic.twitter.com/P9489ECz6h — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 29, 2020

In a big move, the Home Ministry on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. The Centre stated that it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. According to the government, the decision has been take to protect the "sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users."

Global Times, recently decreed a 'foreign mission' media by the US, came under attack online in response to its 'breaking news' tweet:

List of banned Chinese apps:

List of Chinese apps banned by the Centre

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

Meanwhile, an Anti-China sentiment has followed in India after the faceoff with China where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the LAC. Several groups across the country started protesting against the sale and purchase of Chinese products. While the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways terminated a Chinese company's contract, the Centre has been taking several steps to decrease the Chinese imports.

