'Now World Will Follow': Indians Tell Chinese Mouthpiece The Future After 59-app Ban

China's mouthpiece Global Times appeared to have an uncharacteristically staid response to India banning 59 Chinese apps amid the on-going India-China border tensions. Taking to Twitter, Global Times accentuated India's reasons, prefacing all of it as "claims", that the apps in question are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India."
#Breaking: Amid tensions with #China over border issues, #India has banned 59 Chinese apps including #TikTok, UC Browser, claiming they are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.” pic.twitter.com/P9489ECz6h— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 29, 2020
In a big move, the Home Ministry on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. The Centre stated that it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. According to the government, the decision has been take to protect the "sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users."
Global Times, recently decreed a 'foreign mission' media by the US, came under attack online in response to its 'breaking news' tweet:
Don’t challenge Indians ever😡. We will burst your balloons 🎈— S N TIWARI🇮🇳 (@archvisualiser) June 29, 2020
Is Twitter allowed in China ?— Seelan ✝️ 🇮🇳 (@rajaseelan12) June 29, 2020
Great Job #India. And what you gonna do about it #China? It's a trend now world will follow suit— US Indo-Pacific News (@USIndoPacific) June 29, 2020
#getoutchina abhi to start hua h beta— Suraj Pandey (@suraj_pndey) June 29, 2020
List of Chinese apps banned by the Centre
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy
Meanwhile, an Anti-China sentiment has followed in India after the faceoff with China where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the LAC. Several groups across the country started protesting against the sale and purchase of Chinese products. While the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways terminated a Chinese company's contract, the Centre has been taking several steps to decrease the Chinese imports.
