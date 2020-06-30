Last Updated:

'Now World Will Follow': Indians Tell Chinese Mouthpiece The Future After 59-app Ban

China's mouthpiece Global Times appeared to have an uncharacteristically staid response to India banning 59 Chinese apps amid the India-China tensions

Manjiri Chitre
Chinese apps

China's mouthpiece Global Times appeared to have an uncharacteristically staid response to India banning 59 Chinese apps amid the on-going India-China border tensions. Taking to Twitter, Global Times accentuated India's reasons, prefacing all of it as  "claims", that the apps in question are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India."  

In a big move, the Home Ministry on Monday banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. The Centre stated that it received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. According to the government, the decision has been take to protect the "sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users."

Global Times, recently decreed a 'foreign mission' media by the US, came under attack online in response to its 'breaking news' tweet:

List of banned Chinese apps:

List of Chinese apps banned by the Centre

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map 

6. Shein 

7. Clash of Kings 

8. DU battery saver 

9. Helo 

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup 

12. Mi Community 

13. CM Browers 

14. Virus Cleaner 

15. APUS Browser 

16. ROMWE 

17. Club Factory 

18. Newsdog 

19. Beutry Plus 

20. WeChat 

21. UC News 

22. QQ Mail 

23. Weibo 

24. Xender 

25. QQ Music 

26. QQ Newsfeed 

27. Bigo Live 

28. SelfieCity 

29. Mail Master 

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi 

32. WeSync 

33. ES File Explorer 

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc 

35. Meitu 

36. Vigo Video 

37. New Video Status 

38. DU Recorder 

39. Vault- Hide 

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio 

41. DU Cleaner 

42. DU Browser 

43. Hago Play With New Friends 

44. Cam Scanner 

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 

46. Wonder Camera 

47. Photo Wonder 

48. QQ Player 

49. We Meet 

50. Sweet Selfie 

51. Baidu Translate 

52. Vmate 

53. QQ International 

54. QQ Security Center 

55. QQ Launcher 

56. U Video 

57. V fly Status Video 

58. Mobile Legends 

59. DU Privacy

Meanwhile, an Anti-China sentiment has followed in India after the faceoff with China where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the LAC. Several groups across the country started protesting against the sale and purchase of Chinese products. While the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India (DFCCIL)- a PSU under the aegis of the Ministry of Railways terminated a Chinese company's contract, the Centre has been taking several steps to decrease the Chinese imports. 

First Published:
