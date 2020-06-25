'India's Arsenal Not Meant For Hatching Eggs': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Says Repulse China

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday lashed out at China for being "hell-bent upon altering status quo" in spite of the attempts to diffuse the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader stated that China is "furtively" and "fervently" trying to encroach India's land in a steady manner. Claiming that it is a "Catch-22 situation" for India, the Congress leader said that we cannot be cowed down by the PLA.

Stating that the Indian arsenals are "not meant for hatching eggs", Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged to "strike back, drive back, and force back the Chinese aggression."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's offensive comes at a time that the Congress party appears to be trying to cover all bases, speaking in multiple voices attacking principally the Indian government, but also every now and then firing a salvo against China, even as Sonia Gandhi's own 2008 pact with the Communist Party of China coming under the lens. Even in Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's attack is an insinuation that the Forces aren't doing enough.

India-China standoff

As many as 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Colonel were martyred during a violent face-off between India and China while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. 76 others suffered injuries in the clash, in which hundreds of soldiers from both sides are said to have engaged. As per the US intelligence reports, 35 Chinese soldiers have been killed, which China has denied in an increasingly questionable manner.

The Working Mechanism on Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) for India-China Border held a virtual meet on Wednesday to discuss the border tensions between the two countries. The WMCC talks were headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides. During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed that the understanding of disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by senior Commanders on June 6 should be implemented. Visuals accessed by Republic TV showed how the Indian Army had managed to drive back the Chinese from Galwan post the clash on June 15.

