Instagram Launches Reels Replies: What Is The New Feature, How To Use?

After testing the feature for some time, Instagram has rolled out a new feature that will enable users to reply to comments (on posts) via Reels. The feature is called Reels Visual Replies and will help creators reply to comments on their posts with their own unique style. Reels Virtual Replies will help Instagram to increase engagement on the platform. Keep reading to know more about how to use Instagram Reels Replies.

Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that Reels has become the primary driver for engagement growth on Instagram. Millions of users around the world are interacting with the short videos on Instagram, sharing them with their friends and family, saving it, or appreciating the content by leaving a like or a comment. Although, in its pursuit of competing with the largest short videos platform, i.e. Tik Tok, Instagram has picked up a lot of features from its rival.

We love the communities that creators have built on Instagram. 😊❤️



That’s why we’re excited to launch Reels Visual Replies, a new feature to interact with your audience. You can now reply to comments with Reels and the comment will pop up as a sticker. pic.twitter.com/dA3qj1lAwE — Instagram (@instagram) December 10, 2021

How to use Instagram Reels Replies?

The Reels Virtual Replies feature on Instagram will be useful for creators, especially those who drive their engagement via Reels. After posting a Reel on Instagram, a user will be able to reply to the comments via Reels Virtual Reply. To do so, a user shall head over to the comments section, select a comment and click on reply. As the text box for typing the reply opens, tap on the Reels icon that appears at the left. Therein, a user can create a virtual reply by clicking pictures. The photograph will then be uploaded as a reply to the comment in the form of a sticker.

