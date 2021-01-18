Instagram Music: A Step By Step Instruction On How To Fix The Music Not Working Issue

There are over 500 million accounts that use Instagram stories every day. Apart from adding text and filters, stickers will add a massive impact and reach to your stories. In this post, we are going to look at the reasons for Instagram music not working, Instagram music sticker missing songs, what happened to music on Instagram and more.

Why is Instagram music not working?

Instagram music sticker was launched back in June 2020 that allows its users to add their favorite piece of music to the story they publish. It offers a different experience to the people who engage with that particular story. Unfortunately, sometimes you may see that Instagram music not working problem. No worries! We have a perfect solution. In the coming section, we’ll have a closer look at how to solve this issue.

How to fix Instagram music not working issue?

Here’s a list of things you can do to fix this issue. Read it carefully. Because when you face this issue for the first time, it may be confusing and frustrating. We don’t want that to happen to you.

Update your Instagram app.

Sign in, sign out, and then sign back in to see if it’s working.

Reinstall the Instagram app.

Update the Instagram app using your Wi-Fi.

Switch to the personal account.

Switch to creator account.

Use VPN to access Instagram music.

Contact the Instagram support team if the issue persists.

How to add music to Instagram stories using the Instagram music sticker?

Instagram has introduced the music sticker probably to compete with music.ly. At the time of releasing this feature, music.ly was a popular app among teens. You’ll be able to add a music sticker to your story much like you add poll, location, or gif.

Make sure that you have the latest version of the Instagram app.

Launch the Instagram app and login.

After signing into your account, tap the plus icon next to your profile picture or click the camera icon at the top right.

Press down the button to take photos or videos.

Once you finish recording the video or taking a photo, just release the button.

You can also upload a picture from your mobile device.

After that, tap the sticker icon and find the music sticker inside.

Select a song you like.

You can also use the search option.

Preview the song and move forward to select the section you like and cut it.

Place the music portion over your picture.

Verify whether everything is in place.

Once you finish checking, publish the story.

What happened to music on Instagram?

Instagram music sticker missing songs

We hope that we’ve given you a step by step instruction on the reasons for Instagram music not working + Instagram music sticker missing songs. Fixing it is pretty easier than you think. When you fix this issue, the engagement on your stories will fly over the roof for sure.

