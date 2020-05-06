How To Get Comments Sticker On Instagram Story? What Does It Do?

Social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Whatsapp have now become an integral part of the lives of people. The apps keep getting updated again and again in order to cater to the wants and needs of the people who are using them. They keep adding new features and keep entertaining their users.

It seems that the social media app Instagram has introduced a new sticker that one can add to their story feature. The Instagram story comments feature is gaining a large amount of attention as people are trying to figure out how to get that sticker on their apps as well. The sticker is called the ‘comments’ sticker, which allows one to comment on the person’s story directly on it. This will trigger comments and discussions on that particular story that the person has added.

How to get comments sticker on Instagram story

As per a report on an online source, the comments sticker feature is yet on the testing phase. Therefore, only a limited amount of countries are able to use comments sticker on Instagram story. It is yet to be introduced in India.

A Twitter user named Jane Manchun Wong shared on her account that Instagram is working on this sticker. He also revealed that it is described as the ‘discussion sticker’. Nothing more was disclosed by her about the sticker.

Instagram already owns a large collection of stickers that one can use in order to express themselves on their Instagram story. While some have functional purposes, others are just used to look fancy and also show a decorative look to the story. One can also add GIFs as stickers, which has led to people using this feature very creatively.

A recent sticker that was introduced by Instagram was the ‘Stay Home’ sticker. The app added it after many countries in the world went under lockdown and when people started quarantining themselves in their homes. When added to the story, the Stay Home app adds your story automatically to an overall story blob. This blob includes all the stories of the people that you follow, only those that include the ‘Stay Home’ sticker.

As soon as the news of the comments sticker went viral, people started searching about how one can add this sticker to their Instagram as well. Google Trends shows how there was a large number of searches on May 5 at 11.30 PM. People are also searching for the same on May 6 as well, with a rise in searches at 10.30 AM.

