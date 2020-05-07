Instagram Not Showing All Posts: Why Is Instagram Showing Only 18 Posts? Here's The Answer

Instagram is one of the most popular social networking platforms used by millions around the world, but on the rare occasions that the service doesn't work it can be quite a frustrating experience. Their servers are generally reliable; however, there are unfortunate occurrences where it is plagued with certain bugs or errors affecting certain features on the platform.

Also Read | What Are Impressions On Instagram & How Can You Access It? Read Details Here

Instagram not showing all posts

In case you have been wondering why your Instagram feed isn't able to load beyond 18 posts on your personal or any other profile, it's because the app was recently faced with a bug. Several users also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to raise their concerns. Here's a quick glance at some of the reports:

Anyone else #instagram doing this!! Only showing 18 posts and we’ve got 167 posts #18postsinstagram #womeninctrl pic.twitter.com/MQGIpnU4rh — Woman in CTRL (@womaninctrl) May 5, 2020

I don't know what's going on with @instagram , but I only see 18 posts in my account, and I have 120 posts in reality. Does anyone have the same problem? #instagramdown #instagram — Koko-Sweet ➡️At Home (@Kokomatsu17) May 6, 2020

Is anyone else not able to scroll down on people’s Instagram page? Like, you can’t scroll past the latest 18 posts??? — Marty Artonia Stark (@MARTYvalenTINA) May 6, 2020

Also Read | How To Change Cameo Face In Snapchat For As Many Times As You Want?

Why is Instagram showing only few posts?

This is one of the recent issues that is affecting several users; however, the platform was also plagued with a bug where it wasn't loading any photos and videos on the newsfeed and stories for a number of profiles. And while it may have something to do with your internet connection, the issue was actually reported by a number of users, suggesting it was some kind of a bug.

Also Read | How To Find Filters On Instagram Story Through Effect Gallery And Creators?

Update the Instagram app

Instagram hasn't officially addressed the issues; however, the problem has seemingly resolved after a new update from Instagram recently went live. Certain users also confirmed that the update has fixed the bug and Instagram appears to be back up and running.

So, the best fix available at the moment is to head over to the respective application store and get your Instagram app updated. Meanwhile, if you are still facing any issue or any other problem with the app, do leave a comment below.

Also Read | Google 3D Animals List: 3D Animals Available On Google Search And How To Watch Them

Image credits: Georgia de Lotz | Unsplash