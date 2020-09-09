IOS 14 Beta 7 Changes Uncovered; Updated App Library And All New Wallpapers

iOS 14 beta has been released and rolled out to the general public for quite some time now. Apple's time flies event has been set for September 16, 2020, so iOS 14 beta 7 could be the closest to the final product that is set to be rolled out officially on this event. Not too many changes have been made in the iOS 14 beta 7 as it is so close to its release, but some significant changes have been brought to notice. Apple has updated Application libraries and added new wallpapers in the new beta.

What's new in iOS 14 beta 7?

New Wallpapers

Apple has added 6 new wallpapers in the new beta which consist of the classic Apple logo colors. The intriguing thing about these wallpapers is that they feature a light and dark mode, depending on which mode the individual is using. The dark version of these wallpapers is exactly the same for all the 6. In the dark mode, the colours are switched with a black background.

More a bug then a feature pic.twitter.com/YgV2kndQ5o — Nico (@iNico10010) September 3, 2020

Changes to App library

Apple has made some major tweaks to the App library. Apple has aimed to make the app library experience a much more streamlined one with this beta. Auto-organising in the application library has been updated and more folders like Productivity and Finance, Travel, and Shopping & Food. This is the biggest update to the app library and how applications are organised since the launch of the first iPhone.

How to download iOS 14 beta 7?

iOS 14 beta 7 is available for the general public to download and use. iOS 14 beta 7 can be downloaded on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. These beta updates are meant for developers to use and figure out bugs and issues in the operating system, but the individual doesn't need to be a developer to download the beta. Any iPhone, iPad or iPod touch user can enroll to use the beta on their device. Beta versions are not as stable and trusted as the final products. Therefore, the user should always back up their devices before attempting to switch to the beta version. Here's how to get the iOS 14 beta version on your Apple device:

Open safari from the home screen and search for beta.apple.com/profile.

Sign in to Apple Beta Software Program.

After signing in you will receive an option to download profile; select that.

A pop up will appear, asking if you want to allow or deny this download, tap on allow.

Now open settings and you should be able to view Profile downloaded on top of the list right under your apple id; tap on that.

Click on install on the top right corner to begin the installation of the iOS 14 beta

You will be asked to put in your password and click on install again to allow the process

After it is installed, move back to the settings home screen and select general

Inside general click on software update

iOS 14 should be available for download there; if not, restart the device and try again.

After updating to iOS 14 the user can go back to the software update option and download the latest beta, i.e. beta 7

Promo image source: Nico twitter handle