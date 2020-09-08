Apple's IPhone 12 Launch Virtual Event To Be Announced This Week?

As September arrives, Apple fanatics gear up for the company to reveal its latest line of iPhones along with other products. However, it has been over one week since September and there has been no formal announcement about the latest iPhone 12 besides a few leaks. However, now, Bloomberg's Mark Gunman, who actively participates in conversations surrounding the leaks and other details about the upcoming iPhone 12, has shared that an announcement about the virtual event where the new generation of iPhones will be unveiled might be on its way soon.

Apple iPhone 12 virtual event announcement soon?

The introduction of any new hardware by Apple early on in September was a long shot given the production delay the devices have gone through in recent days. The tweet by Gurman suggests that the iPhone 12 announcement alongside the new Apple Watch generation will not happen so soon, but an announcement for the introduction of the event is more than likely. Apple usually sends invites for an iPhone event almost two weeks before the event is set to take place. This means, that if Apple sends out invites for a virtual event by September 8, which was expected earlier, then the phones could be unveiled as early as September 22, 2020.

Unveiling the phones in late September actually makes perfect sense for Apple as they weren't planning on shipping the phone until October due to the delays caused by COVID-19. Similar to the WWDC 2020 event, the iPhone unveil event will also be taking place virtually in order to keep fanatics and journalists from travelling. Whereas rumours also suggest that the iPhone 12 will not be the only hardware Apple will be bringing to the table. Various leaks suggest that the latest Apple TV, iPad, a new smaller HomePod variant, AirTags, and over the ear headphones will also be introduced by the tech giant.

Price leaks suggest that the standard iPhone 12 will be priced at $699 whereas prices will go up to $1099. 5G will be the biggest attraction for Apple's iPhones this year around. This year-around, the iPhones are also going to include the LCP technology which makes 5G cost-effective.