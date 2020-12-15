IOS 14.3 Update Features Details Here; Should You Upgrade To IOS 14.3?

Apple has recently rolled out a new major update called the iOS 14.3 update which introduces new interfaces for the new devices and other ones as well. However, many users are wondering if they should update to the iOS 14.3 update or not. If you are wondering about what is new and "should I update to iOS 14.3?" Then, do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Ghost Recon Wildlands update 1.31 patch notes; Know what's new

iOS 14.3 features and what is new?

Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is Apple's latest service that is designed to work with the Apple Watch. It offers guided workouts which can be watched on Apple TV, iPad, or iPhone, with Apple Watch metrics provided right on the screen. The service is priced at $9.99 per month and the workouts include types include High-Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown.

AirPods Max

This iOS update brings to you the support to use Apple's newest product, the AirPods Max over-ear headphones. It will enhance the sound quality and Adaptive EQ for adjusting sound in real-time. It will also aid the Transparency mode, Active Noise Cancellation, and Spatial audio.

Also Read | Mrs Bectors IPO goes live today: How to apply online? Know details

ProRaw Support

The iOS 14.3 introduces the new ProRAW format to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max users. This new ProRAW format will help photographers who like to click RAW pictures but also want to benefit from the noise reduction and multi-frame exposure adjustments. You can turn it on after the update in the Camera section of the Settings app.

Other Camera changes

The other camera changes in the iOS 14.3 update bring to you an option to record video at 25 frames per second. You can also click selfies with a new option to mirror the front-facing camera. This feature also comes for ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 6s, ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 6s Plus, iPhone SE, ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 7, ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 7 Plus, ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 8, ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 8 Plus, and ‌‌iPhone‌‌ X (the newer devices already have this feature).

Siri has more sounds

Now, you can ask Siri to make the sound of any animal as Apple has added hundreds of different sounds via this update. All you have to do is just say "Hey Siri" and then "what does a cheetah sound like?" and Siri will tell you. By the way, Siri will also display the picture of the animal.

Home Screen Shortcuts

Launching apps is now simpler, as the iOS 14.3 makes it quicker to launch apps with custom icons from the Home Screen.

Also Read | FireEye hacked! The company attacked by foreign government hackers

Cardio Fitness

A new Cardio Fitness feature for Apple Watch has been introduced by the update, which also shows up in the Activity app on the ‌iPhone‌. Cardio Fitness measures VO2 Max, which is the maximum amount of oxygen that your body is able to consume during exercise.

Health App

The iOS 14.3 update now brings a new section on pregnancy in which users can track pregnancy-related details and other information on pregnancy. According to Apple, there are options to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app which helps in the better management of menstrual cycle and fertility.

Bug Fixes

There are several bugs fixes as well through the iOS 14.3 update. The update fixes a bug that could cause some MMS messages to not be received and other messaging bugs. It also fixes the glitch in which some videos were not appearing correctly when shared from the ‌Photos‌ app and others.

Also Read | 5 Funny Christmas backgrounds for Zoom; Here is a list of cool Background pics!