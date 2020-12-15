Mrs Bectors IPO Goes Live Today: How To Apply Online? Know Details

Mrs Bectors IPO (initial public offer) has begun today that is December 15, and it will last until December 17, 2020. Many Analysts and brokerage firms have recommended a 'subscribe' on this IPO as the company's financials have improved, net debt has declined, and free cash flows have turned positive. Moreover, the subscriber also gets a steep discount.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Double Life clues for you; Know everything here

Mrs Bectors IPO goes live today

Mrs Bectors Food has six manufacturing facilities across India. The company has received several quality certifications and accreditations, including certification from the FSSC 22000, the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration, and British Retail Consortium (BRC). The Mrs Bectors IPO price is Rs 286-288 price band which comprises of an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 500 crore with a fresh issue of Rs 40.5 crore.

The minimum bid lot is 50 equity shares and multiples of 50 equity shares. Mrs Bectors Food revenue from operations jumped from ₹690 crores in FY18 to ₹762 crores in FY20. In the first half of this fiscal (FY21), its revenues had jumped to ₹430.99 crores.

However, the promoter is not selling any equity, so it will have control over 51% of the shareholding after the IPO. This Mrs Bectors IPO will be utilised for brown-field expansion of its Rajpura manufacturing unit and establishing a new production line. The company currently exports to around 60 countries.

Also Read | AC Valhalla A Feline's Footfall quest guide for you, know everything

LKP Securities said in a statement: "Mrs Bectors Food has shown an improvement in its financials over the last three years on various parameters such as margins, cash flows, working capital and borrowings. The company has improved its EBIDTA margins from 12% in FY18 to 17% in H1FY21 with an overall improvement in the gross margins by 400 bps over the same period. PAT margins further witnessed incremental expansion owing to lower finance costs."

Indicative timeline of Mrs Bectors Food IPO, according to brokerages:

Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: 22th December

Refunds/Unblocking ASBA Fund: 23th December

The credit of equity shares to DP account: 24th December

Listing on December 28, 2020.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Lizzies Bar location details for you; Know everything here

How to apply for Mrs Bectors IPO?

To apply for Mrs Bectors IPO, go to Angelbroking.com.

Now, give the Name, Mobile number and Current city.

Then, enter OTP and the Introducer code (optional).

After entering OTP, click Open an account and then subscribe to Mrs Bectors IPO.

Also Read | What time is the Solar Eclipse today? Here is everything about it