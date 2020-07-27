Is Call Of Duty Mobile Banned In India Over Its Links With Tencent?

After imposing a ban on 59 Chinese applications later in June, the Indian government has now suspended 47 more apps that were operating as clones of the banned applications. The government haven’t announced the names of the newly banned applications, but an official list will soon be released. However, a number of users have been concerned about the app that may be included in the list.

With the earlier ban, the authorities had also banned some Chinese-linked mobile games such as Mobile Legends Bang Bang and the Clash of Kings, while games like PUBG Mobile and a few others continued to function. Call of Duty Mobile is one such mobile app that has been suspected by users of coming from a Chinese developer. So, let us quickly take a look at the origin of Call of Duty Mobile and find out who is behind the gaming company.

Also Read | Is VidMate Banned In India After The Government's Ban On Chinese Apps?

Is COD Mobile Chinese?

Call of Duty is one of the most popular gaming franchises with a massive following worldwide. The developers also released a free-to-play for Android and iOS devices last year which has also proved to be highly successful within the mobile gaming community.

COD Mobile comes from the American tech company called Activision, however, the game has been developed in partnership with TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games. For those unaware, Tencent is a major Chinese multinational conglomerate which has also developed the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. Tencent only has 5 per cent ownership in Activision, however, one cannot dismiss the fact that former still has a certain percentage of ownership in the game which might result in its suspension over some kind of violation.

Also Read | India Bans 47 More Apps; Most Are Clones Of 59 Earlier-banned Chinese-origin Apps

Is Call of Duty Mobile banned?

Call of Duty Mobile hasn't been banned and is still available on both Google Play and the App Store. This means that people who want to download the game can still head over to the respective application store and download the game. As stated earlier, the government is yet to announce the new list of banned Chinese apps or issue a statement on the same. Until then, it cannot be confirmed if the Call of Duty: Mobile will make it to the list.

Also Read | Is Alibaba Banned In India After The Government's Ban On Chinese Apps?

Banned Chinese apps

While the list of 47 banned applications is yet to be released, there were reports suggesting that some of the banned Chinese apps may include names like AliExpress, Ludo World, PUBG and more, but nothing has been confirmed yet. The government previously banned popular Chinese applications such as Tik Tok, CamScanner, and UC Browser, among others. Here's the official list of 59 Chinese apps that were banned last month.

Also Read | Is Ludo King A Chinese App And Is It Banned? Read About Origin Country & Developer Details

Image credits: