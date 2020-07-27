Is Ludo King A Chinese App And Is It Banned? Read About Origin Country & Developer Details

India has been one of the biggest markets for Chinese mobile app developers for many years now. However, after the growing tensions between the two countries, most of the Chinese-linked mobile applications were banned in India, including the likes of Tik Tok, ShareIt, CamScanner, UC Browser and more.

Apart from the applications, the government had also imposed a ban on some of the popular Chinese mobile games such as Mobile Legends Bang Bang and Clash of Kings, while a few others were still allowed to operate.

Following the suspension, many took it upon themselves to find and remove all the Chinese-based mobile apps from their devices. Ludo King is one such mobile game that certain users have been suspecting to come from a Chinese app developer. So, let us quickly take a look at Ludo King origin country and the developers behind the popular mobile game.

Is Ludo King a Chinese app?

Ludo King brings the classic strategy board game experience to smartphone users. It is highly successful with more than 100,000,000 installations of the Google Play Store. The free-to-play cross-platform game can be played between two to four players and is available across Android, iOS, Kindle, and Windows Phone platforms. So, if you’re obsessed with Ludo King and wondering if the game actually has some links with China, the good news is that it’s not a Chinese-based application.

Ludo King is from which country?

Ludo King comes from the Indian mobile game development company Gametion Technologies Pvt Ltd. The company is owned by Vikash Jaiswal who has also developed several other mobile games such as Carrom King and Sudoku King.

Ludo King download

Follow these simple steps to download Ludo King on your device.

Step 1: Visit the app store for your respective platform.

Step 2: Search for 'Ludo King' or visit the link here – Android | iOS.

Step 3: Tap 'Install' and follow the onscreen instructions.

Banned Chinese apps

The Indian government banned a total of 59 Chinese-owned mobile apps in the country under Section 69A of the IT Act read with relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009. The decision to ban these Chinese-based apps came after there were complaints of several Chinese apps stealing user data, and transferring them to servers outside of India. Here's a list of all the Chinese apps banned in the country.

Image credits: Ludo King