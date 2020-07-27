Is Clear Scanner A Chinese App? Origin Country And Developer Details

The Indian government has banned 47 more Chinese-linked mobile applications after the recent suspension of 59 apps that were considered as a threat to the country’s security. The new set of applications banned from the country have been said to be operating as clones of the previously banned applications. The government is yet to release a list of the newly banned applications.

Since the official list of banned apps is not yet available, it might be difficult for users to identify if there’s any such application installed on their devices. Clear Scanner: Free PDF scans is one such mobile app that many users might suspect to come from a Chinese manufacturer. Clear Scanner: Free PDF scans has gained popularity in recent months after the suspension of CamScanner. So, let us take a look at Clear Scanner's origin country and find out who is the actual developer behind the app.

Also Read | Is Alibaba Banned In India After The Government's Ban On Chinese Apps?

Is Clear Scanner a Chinese app?

Clear Scanner: Free PDF scans is a mobile scanner that works similar to the CamScanner app. It allows users to transform their smartphone into a mini scanner and convert a range of documents in just a few seconds. So, if you’re getting used to Clear Scanner as your new mini-pocket scanner, you should be able to continue using the app as it doesn’t belong to a Chinese developer.

Also Read | Is Ludo King A Chinese App And Is It Banned? Read About Origin Country & Developer Details

Clear Scanner is from which country?

Clear Scanner: Free PDF scans comes from an Android developer called Indy Mobile App. The mobile app developer is based in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and has been active for a few years now. However, it doesn’t have any more apps on the Google Play Store. The app currently has over 10 million downloads and enjoys a rating of 4.7.

Also Read | Is V Live A Chinese App And Is It Banned In India? All About Its Origin Country, Developer

Banned Chinese apps

The Indian government is yet to reveal the list of new Chinese apps banned in the country. It is suspected that some of the banned applications may include PUBG, AliExpress, and Ludo World among others, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Previously, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps which include the following.

Also Read | India Bans 47 More Apps; Most Are Clones Of 59 Earlier-banned Chinese-origin Apps

Image credits: Google Play