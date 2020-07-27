Is Nykaa App Indian Or Chinese? Know Details About Nykaa If You Want To Go Vocal For Local

India-China border tensions gave way to the Indian government banning certain Chinese apps for Indian users. Many people from India have, ever since, been vouching to go local and support Indian brands more than before. Nykaa is one of the most popular retail sellers of beauty and wellness products.

A lot of people have been wondering if Nykaa is a Chinese app. Many people are searching if the app is Indian, as believed by many. Here are details about the Nykaa brand and things you should know about Nykaa online shopping brand. Take a look.

Is Nykaa app Chinese?

Nykaa app is not from China. Neither the company was founded in China nor is the company based in China. But several media portals report that a lot of brands that are sold on Nykaa are manufactured in China. Manufacturing, logistics, and infrastructure is lower in cost in China as compared to the other countries. However, there is a trend recently going the opposite way.

Nykaa app is from which country?

Nykaa is an Indian retail seller company of beauty, wellness and fashion products. However, Nykaa is a retail selling company as well. Therefore, it sells products which are manufactured in India as well as internationally.

Who is the brand founder?

The founder of Nykaa is Falguni Nayar. She was a managing director at Kotak Mahindra Capital Company. She founded Nykaa in 2012.

In the year 2015, the company expanded from an online retail store to an omnichannel model and began selling fashion products. The company has its app and website. Moreover, the company has stores pan India as well.

The leadership team of Nykaa consists of

Falguni Nayar- Founder CEO

Adwaita Nayar- CEO Fashion

Anchit Nayar- CEO Retailer

Nihir Parikh- CBO

Sanjay Suri- CTO

Hitesh Malhotra- CMO

Madhavi Irani- CCO

Sachin Parekh- CFO

Nirav Jagad- CHRO

Manoj Jaiswal- VP, Operations & CSO

Reena Chhabra- CEO, Private Label

Funds raised by Nykaa

Reportedly, Nykaa raised money through multiple rounds of funding. Media portals report that the company received funds from the family office of Harsh Mariwala, Sunil Munjal and Zia Mody, TVS Shriram Growth Fund, Max Group and TPG Capital. In March 2020, it raised INR 100 crore from Steadview Capital. Reportedly, Nykaa follows an inventory based-model. It has warehouses in Mumbai, New Delhi and Bangalore. The company claims to have over 3 lakh products from across 1,500 brands. The company has an offline presence via 68 brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

Image Credits: MyNykaa Instagram