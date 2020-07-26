Instagram Blames 'bug' For Showing 'camera On' Sign In IOS 14 Devices While Browsing Feed

After several Apple users alerted about Instagram using the camera and the microphone in the background, the social media platform has blamed it on a ‘bug'. One of the users, who recently updated his cellphone to iOS 14, shared screenshots of ‘camera on’ indicator the moment he accessed the Instagram application even when he was not recording anything and scrolling through the feed. This triggered several users to call out the peculiar behaviour of the social media platform that underlined the privacy scare especially amid these times when users are on their toes to check the apps that snoop around on clipboard content.

However, giving a statement to The Verge, Instagram informed that the app only accesses the camera and the mic when the user gives permission like when they swipe from their feed to camera. The company also said that they are aware of the ‘bug’ in iOS 14 Beta and are currently fixing it so that the users are not ‘mistakenly indicated’ that their camera is being used. Instagram has assured that they ‘do not access the camera’ and ‘no content is recorded’. Many internet users credit the latest version of iOS for calling out several apps but some also said, “it makes you wonder how long have these apps been doing this?”.

Casually browsing Instagram when suddenly the new iOS 14 camera/microphone indicator comes on. Then control panel ratted out the app behind it. This is going to change things. #iOS14 pic.twitter.com/EnTIRsqq3R — KevDoy (@KevDoy) July 17, 2020

iOS 14 features

Since Apple rolled out iOS 14, its features have taken the internet by storm. From a brand new Siri interface to new widgets, the company has introduced an array of things that have left the users awestruck. iOS 14 beta gives a new home screen with the App Library, new Widgets on the Today view and home screen, new Siri interface, picture-in-picture where a user can watch a video even after pressing the Home button, App Clips, iMessage features such as the new search field for emojis with Memoji updates and others.

Apart from updates for the emojis, the iOS 14 iMessage search field lets the user search emojis through the search option reducing the trouble of going through all the hundreds of emojis to find one single emoji. Google keyboard users enjoyed this feature for so long but the iOS users were only relieved by the development by this new version.

