What Is LitLot App? Which Country Is It From? Know Details Here

A total of 59 Chinese apps have been banned by the Indian Home Ministry on Monday i.e. June 29, 2020. The bold move was taken due to the border tensions between India and China. Many popular short video apps such as Tiktok, Likee, Helo and more are unusable. However, several short video apps have an incredibly large user base, many of whom used to use them as an earning platform as well. Therefore, many users are searching for an Indian alternative with a similar user interface to browse through entertainment videos, create their videos and more. A new app has emerged called the LitLot app which is denoted as a creative TikTok alternative. Users can now make videos, get likes and find themselves getting famous on the search column of the app. However, numerous Indian users have been wondering "What is LitLot app?" and "LitLot app is from which country?" If you are wondering the same, here is all you need.

What is LitLot app?



Image: Google Play Store

The LitLot App is similar to the TikTok application and allows users to record and share short videos with incredible filters and effects. It provides users with a chance to browse through several short videos, download them, like them, share them and more. This mobile application is an India-based social platform designed for people to replace Chinese apps like TikTok, Likee and more. The LitLot app has been alluring many users with its seamless interface for users to create and edit videos creatively using their extensive list of effects and filters. This creative social platform allows users to come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by users across the globe and at the same time create a social space for people to share and create their videos to get popular.

LitLot app is from which country?

LitLot is an Indian application developed by an Indian app developer. The short video app is a free social media platform for creating, sharing and discovering short music videos. The new Free Hand Drawing feature has been intriguing many users, however, many users have pointed out some that the LitLot app has fewer editing features such as filters, effects, templates and stickers compared to TikTok, which they were so used to using. One user also complained about having problems in making transition video because there is no pause button. Currently, the LitLot app has completed 1 million downloads on Google Play Store in a short span of time and has 4.5 stars, as of writing this article.

