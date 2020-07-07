Is Dream11 A Chinese App? This Fantasy Sports App Is From Which Country?

Indian citizens have started boycotting Chinese apps and software by deleting and uninstalling them from their smartphones and PCs.. Apart from that, the border tensions between India and China has triggered a stand-off. This is why many people search for information related to China-based applications so that they can uninstall them from their devices.

Amid all of this, a mobile fantasy gaming app called the Dream11 has been reportedly thought of to be a Chinese application. This is why many Indian users have been wondering that "Is Dream11 a Chinese app?" "Dream11 is from which country" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Is Dream11 a Chinese app?

The mobile fantasy gaming platform called the Dream11 app is an India-based application. The Indian app is headquartered in the city of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The CEO and founders of Dream11 app are Harsh Jain and Bhavin Sheth. The Dream11 game app offers its users with a fantasy gaming platform for several sports games such as cricket, football, basketball, kabaddi, hockey, volleyball, and baseball, handball, and more. It is an online game where users create a virtual team of real-life players and earn points based on the performances of these players in real matches. However, a China-based App development organisation called Tencent Games had invested in the application in the year 2018. Apart from Dream11, Tencent also has investments in other Indian apps like Gaana and WhatsApp rival Hike.

India banned 59 Chinese apps & games

The Ministry of Home Affairs has banned 59 Chinese apps in India on Monday i.e. June 29, 2020. These banned apps have reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. To safeguard the Indian Cyberspace and the privacy of numerous users, many popular apps like Clean Master, YouCam Perfect, TikTok, SHAREit, SheIn, Beauty Plus, We Chat, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC News, Parallel Space, Likee, Xender and more are banned by the Central government. The Chinese apps list was reportedly suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government.

