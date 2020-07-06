Indian TikTok Alternatives: List Of 7 Incredible Short Video Apps For You 

India's move to ban a total of 59 Chinese apps last month (June 29), has shocked everyone around the world. The step was taken after the Indian Intelligence agencies suggested the list of the app due to the border tensions between India and China. Before all of this, PM Modi had asked citizens to promote Atmanirbhar Bharat through the Make in India program.

This had opened up several opportunities for entrepreneurs, app developers and more to enter the market. The window liberated these people when TikTok, which was one of the most used apps in India, was listed in the list of 59 banned Chinese apps. Since then, many TikTok alternatives have emerged to grab a hold in the saturated market. Many users of the short video app have been looking for a good TikTok alternative to start creating content again. If you are also looking for Indian TikTok alternatives, here is all you need.

List of 7 Indian TikTok alternatives for you

Mitron app

Mitron is a creative social platform where people can come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by users across the globe and at the same time create a social space for people to share and create their videos. Shivank Agarwal, a student of IIT Roorkee, developed the Mitron app in April 2020. Currently, the app has completed more than 10 million downloads and has 4.2-star ratings on Google Play store, as of writing this article.

Tik Kik app

Calling it a "karaoke of the digital age," Tik Kik adds up into the nation's Make in India program effectively. This creative social platform allows users to come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by users across the globe and at the same time create a social space for people to share and create their videos. The app has crossed 10 million downloads with 4.0-star ratings on Google Play store, as of writing this article.

Trell app

Users get a chance to browse through numerous short videos, download them, like them, share them and more. Trell app enables a user to play games on this app where they can also invite their friends to join and earn rewards and coupons for premium websites like Myntra, Swiggy, Ajio, OYO, Cleartrip, Mc Donalds, Foodpanda, Himalaya, Beardo and so many more on the made-in-India app. Currently, the Trell app has completed 10 million downloads on Google Play Store in a short span of time and has 4.6 stars, as of the time of writing this article.

Chingari app

With 10,000+ creators, Chingari App has gained a lot of popularity in India. The app is developed by the parent company Globusoft and founders of the organisation are Sumit Ghosh and Biswatma Nayak. The app has been developed completely in India to support the Make in India program. Currently, the app has crossed 25 lakh downloads on Google Play Store with 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store, as of writing this article.

Roposo App

You can use Roposo app in several languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Odiya and Assamese. The channels at the Roposo app are named creatively like Haha TV, Bhakti, Look Good-Feel Good, and more. These channels cater to specific topics so that people can enjoy the content they want to see. Currently, the Roposo app has 50 million downloads and 4.5 stars on Google Play Store, as of the time of writing this article.

LitLot app

This creative social platform allows users to come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by users across the globe and at the same time create a social space for people to share and create their videos to get popular. The LitLot app introduces a new Free Hand Drawing feature which has been intriguing many users and this is why it has completed 1 million downloads on Google Play Store in a short time and has 4.5 stars, as of writing this article.

Tna Tan app

The Tna Tan app is similar to TikTok and has all the features that the Chinese app used to offer its users. The extensive list of the filters and easy interface to get famous on the Discover section of the app has been praised by many users. Currently, the app has completed 1 million downloads on Google Play Store in a short time and has 3.0 stars, as of writing this article.

