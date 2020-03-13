Is Twitter Down Today? What's Causing The Issue And How Can You Fix It

Twitter had faced an outage today as users were not able to post tweets during late morning hours. A number of users are unable to access Twitter on web and the microblogging platform is still down at certain locations.

Twitter not working

The website returns an error message saying, “Something went wrong” while asking users to try logging in again, indicating that there were some server issues that could be impacting the website. Here's the error message that Twitter displays while users attempt to log in through the web - Desktop and phones:

So, if you wondering why you aren't able to log in to Twitter, it isn't a problem with your Twitter handle or your internet connection, the issue is from Twitter's end. However, it is worth pointing out that there are certain users who are not facing any issues at all. This means that only a certain data centre is experiencing some technical difficulties.

Twitter not working - How to fix the issue?

For users who are having trouble signing in to your Twitter account, load your timeline or post a tweet, there is nothing you can do at your end. One can only wait for the microblogging platform to address the issue and fix it at their end. However, you can try logging in using the Twitter mobile app as the reported cases are mostly from users who are just facing issues with the web.

The last time when Twitter was down for a long period was in December 2019 where a number of users had complained about not being able to refresh the feed or post tweets, which was later confirmed as a technical problem.

These kinds of technical issues are quite common in the technological world. Twitter is not the only social media site that keeps going down. Other popular platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, etc are also commonly faced with these technical problems every once in a while.

Here’s a look at a few tweets:

Twitter down

Now where can we post / tweet about this issue

Its first time i am seeing this.#TwitterDown — Akshay Solanki (@akshaysolankihr) March 13, 2020

my twt is not working and medias are not loading, i guess twitter is broken #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/PU0eXu4HKP — 𝒄𝒆𝒐 𝒐𝒇 𝒊 𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒐 🦋 (@wooczn) March 13, 2020

No pic or video is playing on @Twitter rn#TwitterDown — Rohan Singh Thakur🇮🇳 (@_Rooh07) March 13, 2020

Image credits: Twitter