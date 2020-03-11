Reliance Jio Introduces A Year-long Prepaid Plan At ₹4,999 With 350 GB 4G Data

Reliance Jio had suddenly discontinued its ₹4,999 long-term recharge plan in December 2019 post the prepaid tariff revision. And now, the company has brought back the plan as part of its long-term prepaid options. The plan comes with a validity of 360 days and offers a total of 350 GB data at 4G speeds. A benefit about this new pack is that there will not be a daily limit for the 350 GB data offered; however, once exhausted, users will see a tremendous decline in speed as it will be capped at just 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio ₹4,999 prepaid plan: Other benefits

The latest ₹4,999 prepaid plan offers users unlimited Jio to Jio calls, although it comes with a FUP limit on non-Jio voice calls. This may seem underwhelming, as competitors like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer unlimited voice calling benefit without any FUP limit. Reliance Jio offers only 12,000 minutes of calling to other networks, meaning that users will be charged once the free 12,000 free minutes are over.

However, Jio had also stated earlier that it would continue charging six paise per minute for off-net calls as Interconnect Usage Charges until TRAI implements the zero-interconnect usage charges (IUC) regime on January 1, 2021. The ₹4,999 plan also offers 100 SMSes per day through its entire validity period.

Reliance Jio – Other long term prepaid plans

Reliance Jio has made major alterations in its long-term prepaid plans since increasing the prices in December, last year. The company currently has a total of three prepaid plans in its long-term pack lineup. It starts with ₹1,299, which was announced just a couple of weeks ago, and ends at ₹4,999. The ₹1,299 and ₹2,121 prepaid plans come with a validity of 336 days, whereas the newly launched ₹4,999 plan will have a validity of 360 days.

Apart from the long-term plans, the company also offers a range of economical recharge options. The cheapest of them is priced at just ₹149 and comes with 24 GB of data.

