PlayStation 5 Rumoured To One-up The Xbox Series X By Upgrading To 13.3 Teraflops

Many gamers have been particularly interested to know if the upcoming PlayStation 5 will be able to compete directly with its main rival, Microsoft Xbox Series X, ever since the latter announced that their next-generation gaming console will boast of 12 teraflops of GPU compute performance.

PlayStation 5 packs 13.3 teraflops of power?

According to a new leak from JustAnLED, the PS5 won’t just equal its competition, but it may actually surpass it. Apparently, the new PS5 may feature a 13.3 teraflop-capable custom RDNA 2 GPU @1.7 GHz with 60 compute units. However, there is no official word if the information is true.

Main speculated specs of the PS5

Apart from 13.3 teraflops of power, the new details also claim that the PlayStation 5 will have an 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @3.4 GHz, although the source further claims that the company is looking to increase the clock rate to 3.7 GHz. There is also a 16 GB GDDR6 + 4 GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD @5.5 GB/s along with a dedicated RT and 3D audio cores, and full-digital backwards compatibility. The DualShock 5 controller will have the already reported biofeedback functions and there will be a PlayStation AI assistant to help gamers get the most out of their PS5.

Here is a complete breakdown of all the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X news and rumours:

PS5 launch date and price

There have been a lot of speculations around the pricing of PlayStation 5 as the company continues to withhold information. According to a Bloomberg analyst, the PS5 may cost anywhere around $470 (over ₹34,000 approx); however, it is believed that this will change as Sony is reportedly not sure yet of what it will charge on its next-generation console. As of now, it is only known that it will certainly exceed Playstation 4's price at its launch. This is because the components are quite expensive, and the console comes with a lot more power.

The PlayStation 5 is slated to arrive during Christmas 2020; however, it is believed that the release date may change due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Image credits: PlayStation