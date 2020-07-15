Jio TV Plus Announced: Jio Fiber Users Can Now Download Jio TV APK On Android Devices

At Reliance’s 2020 Annual General Meeting, the company announced that all of its JioFiber set-top-box users will now be able to watch content using its latest service called Jio TV Plus. The company made the announcement unveiling Jio TV Plus in its 43rd Annual General Meeting. Aakash Ambani demonstrated the functions and User Interface of Jio TV Plus. Continue reading this article to find out more about Jio TV Plus download.

Here is what Jio TV Plus offers

Since many decades, television content has been broadcast-dependent without any possibility of interactivity from the user’s side. In the Reliance AGM 2020, the company claimed that with JioFiber Broadband Service, they are reimagining the television viewing experience and introducing interactivity into the mix. In 2019, the company had launched Jio set-top-box with applications that span across multiple genres such as entertainment, education, health, cooking, gaming, religion, yoga, and much more. With a simple Jio TV Plus download on the Jio set-top-box, a user can access 12 of the leading global Over The Top Media Services platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Hotstar, Sony LIV, and many more will be available to customers. The company has also claimed in the AGM meeting that users will be able to search for shows and movies easily.

The main feature of Jio TV Plus is, that it requires only a single login instead of logging into different apps separately. The Jio Plus voice search is much like Amazon Firestick’s Alexa. As Jio TV Plus is yet to be launched, hence, the Jio TV Plus APK Download is not available yet. But the company is soon expected to make it live on the android app store.

Jio TV Plus: What is the Jio TV Plus Price?

No details about the service’s pricing have been mentioned yet. Jio TV Plus is going to be loaded with interactive features, for example, users will be able to participate in a poll to vote for their favourite contestants on reality shows. Results will be displayed on the screen in real-time, and viewers can compare every other vote that has come in from across India. In the AGM 2020, while talking about Jio TV Plus Akash Ambani added, “We believe that interactivity on the TV or two-way communication is the future of consumption."