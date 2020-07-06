How To Download JioMeet App For Laptop And Mobile? Know Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vocal for Local call has grown stronger with Reliance Jio's recent launch of a video-conferencing app called JioMeet. JioMeet will give head-to-head competition to US-based organisations such as Zoom and Google Meet platforms. The reports revealed that similar to Zoom Video Conferencing app, JioMeet will allow meetings with up to 100 participants with enterprise-grade host controls. It is available on Android, iOS, Windows, and SIP/H.323 systems and has already been downloaded more than 100,000 times on the Play Store.

The key features of the app include creating and scheduling meetings in advance and share meeting details with invitees. According to its Play Store description, there is no limit to the number of meetings that can be help on the free app and each meeting can go uninterrupted for up to 24hrs. Users can create Groups and start calling/chatting on single click and the host can enable ‘Waiting Room’ to ensure no participant joins without permission.

How to download JioMeet app?

Click on the links below to download the JioMeet app according to your operating system:

How to create a new JioMeet account using JioMeet app?

Open the app and click on Sign up button from the bottom right corner

Enter your email ID and name and tap on Next button

The app will now send a verification mail on the given email address

Access that mail and click on the Verify button

It will then redirect you to a browser page, where it will ask you to create a password.

Enter the password and hit Next button

Once done, head back to the app and click on Sign-in button and enter your login credentials

How to create a new JioMeet account using a Web browser?

Go to the JioMeet website using the above give link.

Click on the Signup button from the top right corner

Fill in the details to create a new account

