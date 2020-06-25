'Launch Of EBloodServices App Will Bring Transparency In Blood Donation': Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister of Health Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday will launch the 'eBloodServices' Mobile Application which is dedicated to fighting against the Coronavirus infection. The App developed by the ERaktkosh team of C-DAC India will bring 'transparency' in the blood donation program and minimise the worries of those in dire need of blood, Harsh Vardhan said further in his tweet. The mobile app is an initiative of the Indian Red Cross Society with the aim of 'Safe blood saves lives'.

Developed by ERaktkosh team of @cdacindia, this App shall bring transparency in the blood donation program & minimise the worries of those in dire need of blood. @MoHFW_INDIA @IndianRedCross — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 25, 2020

Delhi COVID cases surpass Mumbai's tally

In a massive spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, 3,788 fresh cases were reported in the national capital on Wednesday. With this, the total tally in Delhi rose to over 70,390, surpassing Mumbai to become the worst-hit city in the country. On Wednesday, the national capital also reported 64 fresh fatalities, and the death toll climbed to 2,635.

Delhi has reported the highest number of cases and deaths after Maharashtra. Of the four traditional metropolitan cities, Delhi now has the highest number of cases. The coronavirus cases in Mumbai stand at 69,625 and the death toll at 3,962. Chennai has recorded 45,814 cases so far, while Kolkata had 4,896 cases until Tuesday.

