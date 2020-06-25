Subramanian Swamy Shames Delhi CM Kejriwal As Capital's COVID Cases Exceed Mumbai's

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has said that the national capital has now become 'international shame' due to mismanagement of the state government in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. As Delhi became the worst-hit city by COVID-19 and surpassed the total tally of Mumbai, Swamy in an indirect reference to CM Kejriwal said that he would want to become a shame of India. Subramanian Swamy has earlier also used the term 'Shree 420' to hit out at Kejriwal.

READ | Delhi surpasses Mumbai's COVID-19 tally even as state govt plans house-to-house screening

Delhi is an international shame in controlling Coronavirus cases. As an imbedded Naxalite, Shree 420 may want Delhi to become a shame of India. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 25, 2020

READ | DRDO to develop 1,000 bed COVID-care centre in Delhi in next 10 days

Delhi surpasses Mumbai's COVID-19 tally

In a massive spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, 3,788 fresh cases were reported in the national capital on Wednesday. With this, the total tally in Delhi rose to over 70,390, surpassing Mumbai to become the worst-hit city in the country. On Wednesday, the national capital also reported 64 fresh fatalities, and the death toll climbed to 2,635.

Delhi has reported the highest number of cases and deaths after Maharashtra. Of the four traditional metropolitan cities, Delhi now has the highest number of cases. The coronavirus cases in Mumbai stand at 69,625 and the death toll at 3,962. Chennai has recorded 45,814 cases so far, while Kolkata had 4,896 cases until Tuesday.

READ | Amit Shah replies to Delhi CM’s request on COVID facility, says ‘MHA has assigned ITBP’

Entire City To Be Screened By July 6

The AAP government on Wednesday, June 23, prepared a 'Revised COVID Response Plan' which envisages the completion of house-to-house screening in Delhi by July 6. This plan, based on the recommendations of the Dr.VK Paul Committee, assumes significance at a juncture when Delhi is witnessing a record spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

It comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah stepped in to tackle the crisis in the national capital amid the worsening situation. After meeting L-G Anil Baijal and CM Kejriwal, Shah announced a number of measures, including massive contact tracing and ramping up COVID-19 testing, as well as the construction of new Covid hospitals. Before this, Sisodia, who has taken over Delhi's health department while health minister Satyender Jain recovers from the Coronavirus, had said that Delhi would have 5 lakh Covid cases by July end.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates