Microsoft Faces Nationwide Outage; Know Everything About Microsoft Outage

Microsoft has undergone a nation-wide outage recently. An update rolled out by the company led to an outage in the Microsoft 365 services, Microsoft Teams, and Outlook. The outage was felt nationwide, as people from all over the country faced authentication issues and weren’t able to log in to their Microsoft services. Read on:

Also read: Microsoft's Underwater Data Centre Resurfaces After Two Years, Find Out What Happened

Microsoft Nationwide outage

Microsoft is currently investigating the reason for the outage. For the time being, they have blamed the update they rolled out as the cause for the outage. Microsoft is trying to pinpoint what exactly was the reason for the issues that were caused. Microsoft services users were having authentication issues and were not able to log in to their specific Microsoft service.

Users that were already in session with their Microsoft service were the only ones who could still access. Users that were trying to start a new session were welcomed by a transient error. Every user was faced with the error code AADSTS 90033, which is a transient error and was causing trouble for users to sign in to their services.

Also read: Xbox New Accessories From Microsoft Will Include A Shock Blue Controller

Microsoft’s statement about the outage

Microsoft didn’t leave its users in the dark. It kept tweeting about the developments and the issues on their Microsoft 365 status account. They were working on a fix and took around 6 hours to figure the issue out and put a stop to the outage.

They tweeted, “We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly”. They posted a lot more tweets on the same thread, underlining the issues, the fixes, and the workarounds they were trying to pull off to get all the services back online.

We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

Also read: Microsoft Buys Bethesda's Parent Company: Will Bethesda Games Be Xbox Exclusives?

Microsoft working on fixing the issue

Microsoft was quick to roll back the update when they observed that it might be the cause of the outage in Microsoft services. Even after doing that, they observed that all services have not been restored and users are still facing the ongoing outage. After that, they went on to reroute traffic to alternate infrastructure. This was done in order to improve the user experience and also create some room for them to analyse the cause of the outage and try to remedy it. After a long six-hour period, Microsoft was finally able to restore services. However, even after this, Microsoft still observed an outage for a specific region in North America and is currently working to find a fix for the same.

Also read: Microsoft Now Owns ZeniMax: Will Elder Scrolls 6 Be An Xbox Exclusive Now?

Promo image source: Microsoft 365 status twitter handle