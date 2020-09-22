Xbox New Accessories From Microsoft Will Include A Shock Blue Controller

The new generation of Xbox consoles, Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Seris S are not officially available for preorder. Series X and Series S will cost $499 and $299, respectively. November 10th is the Xbox Series X official launch date, which is also the same for Series S. Along with the consoles, Microsoft has revealed the new set of accessories for the Xbox.

Also read | Was Flappy Bird Banned? Here Is Why The Game Is Missing From Play Store

Xbox New Accessories by Microsoft

As for the accessories, these consoles will have one Xbox Wireless Controller along with it, which is never enough for most of the gamers. Recently, Microsoft revealed a new set of accessories for both the upcoming consoles which will include spare controllers that can be preordered for the same price as that of the original ones.

Also read | Where Is Makarov In COD Mobile? Know All About Hunt For Makarov Event

Microsoft revealed the new set of accessories on 21 September which includes the Xbox Wireless Controller in shock blue with a blue top case, a hybrid D-pad in black colour, and the ABXY buttons with a white back case. Microsoft also announced that all of these bundles will be available in all the Xbox markets around the world. The cost of this controller will be $59.99 in the US, and the Xbox Rechargeable Battery and USB-C Cable will be available for purchase at a cost of $24.99.

Clean and simple. Still iconic. 🎮



The Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue is a stunner optimized for next-gen gameplay: https://t.co/Vky2vPt0ir pic.twitter.com/2QdvJDxdjQ — Xbox (@Xbox) September 21, 2020

Also read | Porygon Z In Pokemon GO: Best Moveset And Attacks For Normal-type Pokemon

The preorder for these new Xbox accessories will be available from the 22nd of September and will get delivered on November 10th along with the consoles.

Xbox Wireless Controller: Carbon Black, Robot White, Shock Blue

Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable

Xbox Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10

Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable

These controllers will have a textured grip on the bumpers, the triggers and on the back case to help the players to have more grip on the controller overall. The hybrid D-pad will allow for higher levels of precision and also give the players better access to diagonals and sweeps. There will be a new Share button which will give players the option to capture and share directly from the controller.

Xbox Design Lab will be taking a break soon but there’s still time to create your own! Thank you all for sharing your beautiful designs over the years.



We’ll miss you Xbox Design Lab but eagerly await your return. 👀: https://t.co/WrnYgvyBVj pic.twitter.com/3CFWRMySZ4 — Xbox (@Xbox) September 21, 2020

Microsoft also announced that the Xbox Design Lab which lets the users customise the Xbox design will go offline for a short time on October 14th for the preparation of the next-gen consoles. Xbox Design Lab will return in 2021.

Also read | COD Cold War Zombies Leaked Images Are Actually Real? Here Are The Details

Promo Image Credits: Microsoft