Microsoft Now Owns ZeniMax: Will Elder Scrolls 6 Be An Xbox Exclusive Now?

The latest announcement by Microsoft was the plan to acquire ZeniMax Media which is the parent company of Bethesda Softworks. Bethesda Softworks is one of the biggest names in the gaming industry and they are among the largest, privately based game developers and publishers in the world. Bethesda has a great portfolio of games with great developers backing the company. Bethesda Softworks are the creators of world-famous and most loved gaming franchises which include The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and many other titles.

Microsoft announcement to purchase ZeniMax Studios

Microsoft announced that it will acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion (approx. P363.4 billion), adding muscle to its Xbox arm ahead of a fierce battle in the market for new gaming consoles. | @AFP https://t.co/l1EiBYomz2 — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) September 22, 2020

Microsoft on Monday announced that under the terms of the agreement, they will acquire ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. This latest acquisition will narrow the gap between what games these two tech giants will be offering. Microsoft and Sony have been battling it out for decades and gamers have since then complained that Microsoft's Xbox game collection is lacking the exclusive and high-quality gaming which Sony has provided for its PlayStation consoles. So will Elder scrolls 5 be an Xbox exclusive? There is still no confirmed news on that by Microsoft.

Sony had always owned more game studios than Microsoft but since last year, Microsoft owned 15 studios in total which is more than Sony's 14. This latest acquisition of ZeniMax increased Microsoft's lead to 23 game studios along with all the popular gaming franchises that these game studios have offered the player base.

Microsoft now gains control of gaming titles like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, Quake, Wolfenstein, and more. Microsoft has always been under criticism that it lagged behind Sony in the quality of games, but now this new deal will increase its game catalog right before the two tech giants get ready to release the new generation of gaming consoles.

What does ZeniMax own?

ZeniMax Media owns id Software (developer of the Doom, Quake, and Rage series), Arkane Studios (developer of Dishonored and Prey), MachineGames (developer of the Wolfenstein series), Tango Gameworks (developer of The Evil Within), publisher Bethesda Softworks with its Bethesda Game Studios (developer of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series) and ZeniMax Online Studios (developer of The Elder Scrolls Online).

Zenimax Games List

The Elder Scrolls

Fallout

DOOM

RAGE

The Elder Scrolls Online

Prey

The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Dishonored

Wolfenstein

The Evil Within

Quake

Image Credits: Zenimax.com

Promo Image Credits: Zenimax.com