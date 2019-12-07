This Microsoft App Helping Students Solve Complex Math Problems In Seconds

In what could good news for those seeking help to solve some math problems, Microsoft's Math Solver app is available to download on Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS. The app does exactly what its name suggests. It will help users solve math problems from elementary school to high-school and college. Microsoft has also set up a dedicated sub-suite on its official website - math.microsoft.com

The website, in addition to everything basic that you want to know about the Math solver app, offers resources to download the app on your Android and iOS devices, in the form of links and QR code. Microsoft on Friday released the stable version of the app for Android and iOS users. Some of the features of the app include step-by-step explanations on how to solve problems and show your work.

You can also find learning resources and definitions for mathematical problems. In addition to learning resources, you can also graph your math problems so that you can visualise your function and understand the relationship between variables. You can also practice math by solving problems for additional learning materials, related worksheets and video tutorials.

In addition English, the Math Solver app also supports Hindi, German, Spanish among others.

How to use Microsoft's Math Solver app

Go to your respective app store (either Google Play Store or App Store) in order to download the Math Solver app on your device. Once you have downloaded the app, you can start using it in order to solve your math problems on the go. In addition to some of its basic features we have mentioned above, the Math Solver app lets users define the problem by scanning it.

This is where image recognition is put in place. All you need to do is grant the app permission to access your phone's camera. Once the app has required permission to access your phone's camera, you can simply point the camera towards a problem defined in a book or a piece of paper (for example, exam paper).

After you have captured the picture, the app will then first try and recognise the problem. Once the problem is recognised, the app then goes on to process the problem. And within a matter of seconds, you should have a solution to your math problem.

