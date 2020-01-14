For the third consecutive month, the Chinese e-commerce company Club Factory topped the list of top shopping apps worldwide by Downloads. According to Sensor Tower data, Club Factory was the most downloaded shopping app worldwide for the month of December 2019.

The Club Factory app garnered 15 million new downloads during the stipulated period, representing a dramatic increase of 328 per cent from the same period last year.

Although Club Factory was the most downloaded shopping app on Google Play, the app didn't make it to the list of top shopping apps by App Store downloads. Meaning, the majority of new downloads on the app are coming from Google Play alone.

India showed its significance by contributing 99 per cent of Club Factory's total downloads in December, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Amazon was the second most installed Shopping app worldwide last month with more than 14 million installs. The number of downloads for Amazon last month represented a 5 per cent increase from December 2018.

Amazon seems to have performed better in December. Last month, Amazon was the most downloaded shopping app worldwide on the App Store, unlike December 2019. This helped Amazon improve its overall position in the ranking across app stores.

Similarly, Flipkart performed better in terms of the number of downloads last month, compared to a month before that. Paytm surprisingly made it to the list of top shopping apps worldwide on Google Play last month.

The countries with the largest number of Amazon installs were the United States at 26 per cent, followed by India at 26 per cent. Meanwhile, apps like Wish, Shopee, and AliExpress rounded out the top five most downloaded Shopping apps worldwide for December 2019.

Top shopping apps worldwide for December 2019

Club Factory Amazon Wish Shopee AliExpress Flipkart Lazada OLX SHEIN Mercado Libre

Top shopping apps worldwide for December 2019 [Google Play]

Club Factory Wish Shopee Amazon Flipkart AliExpress OLX Lazada Mercado Libre Paytm

Top shopping apps worldwide for December 2019 [App Store]