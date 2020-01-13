Best PC Games You Need To Watch Out For That Are Set To Release In 2020

PC games have always represented the absolute pinnacle of video game excellence, according to several fans and critics, despite people loving their home consoles. Fortunately, for all the PC gaming fans out there, the distinction continues this year.

There are plenty of incredible and fun upcoming PC games releasing in 2020. We have hand-picked some of the most interesting PC games 2020 that you should definitely put on your wishlist.

Also Read | Alienware’s Concept UFO Is A Nintendo Switch For AAA PC Games

Journey to the Savage Planet

Journey to the Savage Planet, which comes from 505 Games and Typhoon Studios, is one of the highly awaited games of the year and won't be exclusive to Xbox. It is an upbeat co-op adventure game set in a wonderful world of aliens that is full of weird creatures. The game is set to release on January 28 2020.

Commandos 2 - HD Remaster

Commandos 2 will be getting remastered as it comes out later this month. The game comes from Kalypso Media Digital and will feature updated graphics, enhanced controls, and improved performance. It is set to release on January 24, 2020, and will also be made available on Android and iPad along with on the PC.

Also Read | This App Will Let You Play Windows 10 PC Games On Xbox One Using Controller

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

This is the perfect game for those who love sniping zombies and sending them into oblivion. The latest edition of the Zombie Army game series is set to make a comeback very soon. The game comes with co-op playable campaign and will also feature a deep progression and customisation system. Zombie Army 4: Dead War is scheduled to release on 4 February 2020.

Also Read | PC Games That Are Considered Best Of The Decade, Ranked According To Number Of Copies Sold

Gods & Monsters

Gods & Monsters is an upcoming PC game that will be put together by the team behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey. It is a beautiful adventure puzzle game which puts you on a mission to save the Greek gods as you get to crack the puzzles and fight off deadly foes as you move ahead. It releases on February 25 2020.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion is sure one of the most exciting PC games coming out this year. While the game has always been fun and interesting, things are about to get a lot more exciting if you are to go by their latest trailer. The game's mission involves building a resistance army in order to liberate the city and free the nation. The game comes from Ubisoft and releases on March 6, 2020.

Also Read | Hollywood Movies With Breathtaking Visual Effects You Need To

Image credits: YouTube | Xbox