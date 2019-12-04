Firefox Preview 3.0's New Feature Sends Tabs To Other Devices, Claims Better Security

It's been quite some time since Mozilla is working on the brand new version of Mozilla mobile browser and while the company has already been working towards adding new features, Mozilla has announced the rolled out of Firefox Preview 3.0. The upcoming, brand new version of the Firefox browser for Android is based on a revised rendering engine. The latest version of Firefox Preview comprises features like improved tracking protections, in addition to an updated workflow menu as well as the ability to move the navigation bar to the top, among other enhancements.

Mozilla on Tuesday officially announced Firefox 3.0, rolling out the update to Android users through Google Play Store. Some of the new features were not previously revealed, however, the new features include 'Send to feature' and customisable search widget. We take a look:

Firefox Preview 3.0 features

First things first, let's talk about the 'Send to device' feature. This feature in a way eliminates the need to spam to one's own email folder again with links intended to use on another device. In that case, all you can do is ensure that have signed into Firefox account on your device. You can send a single tab or collection from your Android device to other device and vice versa. But make sure to remained signed into all your device with Firefox account.

This is similar to feature in Google Chrome version 77 onwards that allows users to share web pages between their devices.

Mozilla is also adding another feature for website protection. Recently, Mozilla rolled out the Privacy Protection report to Firefox for desktop for more transparency in terms of how websites track you. This way, users will be able to better ensure their privacy, Firefox says in its blog post. With Firefox Preview, Mozilla wants to implement a toned-down version of the feature on mobile.

Firefox Preview wil provide users with a shield icon. It allows users to see the type of trackers or crypto-miners, that Firefox blocks for you on each website you visit.

Last but not least, Mozilla is also adding a customisable Search Widget to your Android Home Screen. All you need to do is long-press on the Firefox Preview icon on the home screen, tap on the Widget icon and then add it.

