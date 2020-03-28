Netflix Not Working? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Outage Problem

The Netflix app is reportedly having problems loading due to excessive usage because of people who are quarantined in their homes. People using the app have been reporting problems saying that the platform is not working anywhere such as a version of Netflix on phones or smart TVs. These issues of Netflix could continue for a time now.

Why is Netflix not working?

The outage problems are because of all the workers around the globe are in their houses practising social distancing in response to the dangers of the Coronavirus outbreak. The tracking website Down Detector has displayed problems around the world, though mostly these problems are focused in European countries.

The interruption in the usage of the streaming platform started around 6 PM in the continent at the time when people just completed their office work.

Also Read | Fact Check: Netflix & Amazon Prime giving free subscriptions during Coronavirus lockdown?

Netflix has a status page which showcases the details when Netflix is working or not. However, the site is not showing any message indicating whether it is online or having any problem. But, it has a message indicating that the Coronavirus outbreak has led the online streaming platform to respond slowly.

Also Read | 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' and other Netflix shows to binge-watch during the quarantine

The statement of the site reads, "Due to the COVID-19 crisis, thousands of our customer support agents are now having to work from home, making it harder to support your calls. So we are seeing higher than normal wait times." This shows that Netflix is unable to provide phone help as well, and only live chat and online support. The message also said, "We’re sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for your patience."

Also Read | The Big Show show set to premiere on Netflix on April 6, WWE fans rave about trailer

Friday Bhai day. Some gangster titles currently streaming.



Classics:

GoodFellas

Scarface

Don

Snatch

Shootout at Lokhandwala

The Untouchables

Gangs of New York



Hidden Gems:

Giri/ Haji

Suburra: Blood on Rome

Queen of the South

Tidelands

El Chapo

Bad Blood

Top Boy — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 27, 2020

Also Read | COVID-19: Netflix to reduce traffic on telecom networks by 25 pc to mitigate congestion