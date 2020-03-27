'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' And Other Netflix Shows To Binge-watch During Quarantine

While the ongoing social distancing and quarantine phase is of utmost importance as a precautionary measure, it can turn out to be a phase of boredom especially for the teenagers with their schools and colleges shut which has led them to be stuck at home as well as wondering what to do next. It is not a hidden fact that the OTT streaming platform, Netflix has come to the rescue of many in this phase. With diversified genres of shows, the viewers are keeping themselves entertained by binging on to their favourite show.

Also Read: Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Release Date And Show Timings On Netflix

However, there are also some shows for teenagers on Netflix which will keep them hooked and entertained. These popular shows will take away the quarantine boredom for these teenagers too. Here are some of the Netflix shows for teenagers.

Also Read: 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Season 4 To Be A "like A Demonic Version Of The Crown"

Netflix shows for teenagers to binge on during the quarantine

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina is a supernatural web series which has become a recent fan-favourite amongst the viewers. The subtle blend of horror and teen romance in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina has been received well by the viewers. Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina certainly deserves a spot on your list.

Also Read: Netflix Releases Trailer Of 'Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina' Part 3

Locke and Key

Locke and Key is a fantasy supernatural web series that will keep you encapsulated with its countless mysteries and intricacies in the plotline. Locke and Key is based on the comic book of the same name which was written by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. The unique subject of Locke and Key has managed to strike a chord with the masses.

Elite

Elite is a Spanish teen drama of the thriller genre. Elite revolves around the life of some school-going teenagers who get embroiled dangerously in the dark side. The performances, as well as the storyline, has made Elite one of the favourites amongst the viewers.

Dark

Dark has surprised all Netflix regulars with its intricate plotline of the subject of time travel. The concept of Dark is refreshingly fresh which will leave the viewers wanting for more. Needless to say, Dark is a series which will be a visual treat for all the teenagers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.