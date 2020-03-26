The Big Show Show Set To Premiere On Netflix On April 6, WWE Fans Rave About Trailer

While the entire globe is forced to confine indoors amidst the unfortunate coronavirus outbreak, Netflix is going to premiere an interesting show on the famous WWE superstar The Big Show. Paul Wight aka The Big Show is the "Largest Athlete in the World" and in the recent Netflix show, he is going to play his own role. Though the serial is going to be a fictional and comical depiction, The Big Show is going to play his own character throughout. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix show titled 'The Big Show show'.

Also Read | Lana Turns 35: Throwback To 'The Ravishing Russian' WWE Diva's Top Moments

WWE: Netflix set to premiere ‘The Big Show show’

The Big Show show will premiere on Netflix on April 6, 2020. The Big Show has already given fans a glimpse of the upcoming show by posting the trailer from his official Instagram handle. In the upcoming ‘The Big Show show’, the WWE superstar will play his own role which will showcase his life inside the WWE ring and inside his house as the ‘World's Biggest Dad’. WWE fans are already loving the trailer.

Also Read | The Big Show Netflix show: COVID-19: Netflix To Reduce Traffic On Telecom Networks By 25 Pc To Mitigate Congestion

Fans can catch The Big Show on Netlfix by starting a free trial or by subscribing to the platform to catch the premiere of The Big Show show on April 6. Apart from the indoor events, The Big Show show will also feature some of the best moments from the WWE superstar’s wrestling career. The trailer, which shows the moment The Big Show won ‘The Andre The Giant Battle’ has already garnered a lot of attention and fans are waiting eagerly for it to premiere on Netflix. Heres a look at the trailer of The Big Show show.

Also Read | WWE Network Offers Free Episodes Of Major Events Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak; Full List

Also Read | Watch Rusev's Surprise Attack On Bobby Lashley As WWE Starrcade Returns To WWE Network

(Image courtesy: The Big Show Netflix show // Instagram of Big Show)