Netflix Offers First Month For Just ₹5 In A New Test For Select Users In India

As part of its new promotional strategy, Netflix is set to offer its users the first month subscription on the platform for as cheap as ₹5. This would be applicable on new users, who sign up with the popular OTT service. As reported, Netflix will start rolling out the offer from February 21; however, the company will not provide this option for every new customer that joins in. The offer is just part of a promotional strategy and not a price test.

New Netflix offer may roll out to a wider audience in India

As confirmed by a Netflix spokesperson, the offer is just a new marketing promotion that has been designed by the company in order to get more people to discover the OTT platform. He also revealed that the company may also roll out the offer to a wider audience based on the success of the pilot run. However, this is not the first time that Netflix has introduced such a promotional strategy for the Indian audience.

Free Netflix discontinued by the company

It was earlier reported that Netflix had been testing out longer subscription plans for its new users, in which they had the option to choose from three, six and 12-month subscriptions that came at a discount going up to 50%. It is known that when the OTT service first came to India, it used to offer first time users free subscription for a month, although the offer has been now discontinued.

As of right now, Netflix’s most economical plan in India comes at ₹199 per month. However, it is a mobile-only plan which has support for one device only. The mobile plan was introduced by the company in 2019 in an effort to try and compete with big players in the Indian market, most of which offered the service at a lesser price, both in terms of yearly and monthly subscriptions, as opposed to Netflix.

The new offer will only be applicable when a new user registers on Netflix and could work for the most basic plan of ₹199 or the most expensive one that comes at ₹799 per month at the moment. Also, as noted earlier, the ₹5 plan will be offered for the first month and the consumers will be charged in full from subsequent months.

Image credits: Unsplash | Freestocks